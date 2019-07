Grilling with Palak Patel

Grill basics - think of your grill as an extension of your stove top and use it as such. Various temperatures and racks make it easy to cook lots of different things. The best trick to add flavor is time. Pre-marinade meats, ideally, the night before for proteins and 30 minutes to an hour for seafood. It helps cut down on prep time and tenderize proteins. Rely on condiments. Look for flavor help with existing condiments in your fridge and pantry. Don't touch, don't move. It's tempting to peek at food when it's on the grill but for best results and grill marks resist the urge to repeatedly poke, stab, or pierce your meat with a fork or prongs. Fruit to rescue. Summer is ripe with fruit, why not take advantage of the season and add them to savory recipes. A grilled fruit adds a wonderful sweet note and texture to salads and soups. Smoking adds a lot of flavor to vegetables and meats. An easy trick is to use aluminum foil and inexpensive woodchips from the supermarket to create an at-home smoker right on your grill.

