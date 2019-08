- CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock and Sous Chef Angelina Espinoza stopped by Good Day Atlanta Friday morning to demonstrate how to make short rib mac & cheese.

CMX CineBistro

Short Rib Mac & Cheese, Pickled Chilies

SHORT RIB, BRAISED

Approx. 6 Portions

2# Boneless Short Rib

2 TBSP Kosher Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper, Fine Ground

2 tsp. Ground Cumin

1 TBSP Paprika

1 tsp Granulated Garlic

1 tsp Granulated Onion

1 ½ tsp. Dry Oregano

1 each Yellow Onion, Julienne

3 TBSP Garlic, Minced

¼ cup Vegetable Oil

2 QTS Light Beer

2 cups water

Combine the black pepper, cumin, paprika, granulated garlic, granulated onion and dry oregano together and whisk well to combine. Separately, use the Kosher salt to coat the raw Short Rib. Liberally coat the short rib in the dry spice mixture and allow to sit for approx. ten minutes before cooking process. In a hot deep pot, sear the short rib in the vegetable oil and allow to caramelize. Add the onions and garlic and stir to coat the veg with the spice and oil. Deglaze with the beer and add enough water to cover 75% of the short rib. Cook over low to medium flame for approx. 2 hours, until fork tender.

MAC & CHEESE SAUCE

24 oz. Evaporated Milk

8 oz. Sharp Cheddar, rough chopped

8 oz. Fontina, rough chopped

8 oz. Smoked Gouda, rough chopped

Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste

In a stock pot, over a low to medium flame, heat the evaporated milk to a low simmer and add the chopped cheeses in slowly, whisking continuously. Season to taste.

SHORT RIB MAC & CHEESE - Assembly

¼ cup Short Rib, braised

2/3 cup Mac Sauce

7 oz. Cavatappi Pasta, prepared

½ oz. Unsalted Butter, Cubed

¼ cup Cheddar Cheese Curds

2 TBSP Buttered Bread Crumbs

Chopped Parsley to taste

Smoked Paprika to taste

Kosher Salt and White Pepper to taste

Pickled Peppers to garnish

In a sauté pan, heat the mac sauce and heat to a low simmer. Add the cubed butter and hot pasta and cook together, stirring constantly until fully incorporated. Season with Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Kosher salt and White Pepper, to taste. Garnish the dish with Pickled peppers and buttered bread crumbs.