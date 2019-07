- Hip Hop and reality TV star, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss makes his mark not just in front of the camera but behind it.

He is the executive producer and stars in the new film "In Broad Daylight" set to premiere Sunday on TV One.

"Bow Wow" stopped by Good Day Atlanta Friday morning to discuss his role in the film, plus talks about all his latest career moves including his role on "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta."

