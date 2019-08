- It’s back-to-school week for many across north Georgia, including teachers and students in Clayton County. And administrators at one elementary school there decided the best way to kick off a brand-new school year was by greeting it as loudly as possible!

Students and staff at Joseph H. Huie Elementary School held a Welcome Back to School Pep Rally, which started at 7 a.m. Monday morning, and Good Day Atlanta was there to catch the action live.