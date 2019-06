Flying pigs, turtles, alligators, and bullfrogs will light up the night sky in Sandy Springs this weekend, as the 4th annual “Take It to the River” Lantern Parade takes over a nearly one-mile path along the Chattahoochee River. But kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite didn’t have to wait until Saturday to see brightly colored lanterns — they made some of their own for a special pre-parade last week!

Good Day Atlanta stopped by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite last Thursday to tag along on the lantern parade there — and the creativity on display was impressive, to say the least! This is the second time the city has brought the parade to Children’s, and Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul also stopped by to watch as the children and their families decorated lantern and then marched through the halls to show them off. “These are kids with a lot of adversity in their lives, and they can’t come to the parade,” says Paul. “So we just brought the parade to them.”

The 4th annual “Take It to the River” Lantern Parade takes place Saturday, June 15th — gathering begins at 7:30 p.m. and the actual parade begins at 9:00 p.m. The parade starts at Steel Canyon Golf Club at 460 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs, and ends at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Participation is free, and folks are encouraged to make their own lantern and join the festivities!

