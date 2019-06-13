< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> Sandy Springs brings Lantern Parade to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Springs brings Lantern Parade to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/sandy-springs-brings-lantern-parade-to-childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta" addthis:title="Sandy Springs brings Lantern Parade to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412422912.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412422912");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412422912_412426486_155098"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412422912_412426486_155098";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412426486","video":"574092","title":"Children%27s%20Healthcare%20of%20Atlanta%20Lantern%20Parade","caption":"Children%27s%20Healthcare%20of%20Atlanta%20Lantern%20Parade","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F13%2FChildren_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta_Lantern_0_7391857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F13%2FChildren_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta_Lantern_Parade_574092_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655030022%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUkEK26Pk3Pe9jXDPTKS_vm-XZOU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fsandy-springs-brings-lantern-parade-to-childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta"}},"createDate":"Jun 13 2019 06:33AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412422912_412426486_155098",video:"574092",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta_Lantern_0_7391857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Children%2527s%2520Healthcare%2520of%2520Atlanta%2520Lantern%2520Parade",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/13/Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta_Lantern_Parade_574092_1800.mp4?Expires=1655030022&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=UkEK26Pk3Pe9jXDPTKS_vm-XZOU",eventLabel:"Children%27s%20Healthcare%20of%20Atlanta%20Lantern%20Parade-412426486",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fsandy-springs-brings-lantern-parade-to-childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:39AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 06:33AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 06:38AM EDT full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412422912-412424889"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412422912-412424889" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CHOALaternParade_061919_1560420530719_7391844_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">Flying pigs, turtles, alligators, and bullfrogs will light up the night sky in Sandy Springs this weekend, as the 4th annual “Take It to the River” Lantern Parade takes over a nearly one-mile path along the Chattahoochee River. But kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite didn’t have to wait until Saturday to see brightly colored lanterns — they made some of their own for a special pre-parade last week!</p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">Good Day Atlanta stopped by <a href="http://www.choa.org/locations/scottish-rite-hospital">Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite</a> last Thursday to tag along on the lantern parade there — and the creativity on display was impressive, to say the least! This is the second time the city has brought the parade to Children’s, and Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul also stopped by to watch as the children and their families decorated lantern and then marched through the halls to show them off. “These are kids with a lot of adversity in their lives, and they can’t come to the parade,” says Paul. “So we just brought the parade to them.” </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">The<a href="http://www.visitsandysprings.org/lanternparade/"> 4th annual “Take It to the River” Lantern Parade</a> takes place Saturday, June 15th — gathering begins at 7:30 p.m. and the actual parade begins at 9:00 p.m. The parade starts at Steel Canyon Golf Club at 460 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs, and ends at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/preparing-for-national-fishing-day-with-charlie-killmaster" title="Preparing for National Fishing Day with Charlie Killmaster" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Go__hook_to_table__with_Georgia_fish_0_7387819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Go__hook_to_table__with_Georgia_fish_0_7387819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Go__hook_to_table__with_Georgia_fish_0_7387819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Go__hook_to_table__with_Georgia_fish_0_7387819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Go__hook_to_table__with_Georgia_fish_0_7387819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Go "hook to table" with Georgia fish" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preparing for National Fishing Day with Charlie Killmaster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>June 18 is National Fishing Day! Charlie Killmaster from Georgia DNR stopped by the show to give some tips on great places to fish in the Atlanta area, as well as to give a great lemon caper fish recipe. For more information on how to get a fishing license click here.</p><p>Lemon-caper fish</p><p>Ingredients:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/algee-smith-talks-new-hbo-show-euphoria-" title="Algee Smith talks new HBO show 'Euphoria'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/4420BB1570EA4064B9B76AEA6907A244_1560367677188_7388592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/4420BB1570EA4064B9B76AEA6907A244_1560367677188_7388592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/4420BB1570EA4064B9B76AEA6907A244_1560367677188_7388592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/4420BB1570EA4064B9B76AEA6907A244_1560367677188_7388592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/4420BB1570EA4064B9B76AEA6907A244_1560367677188_7388592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Algee Smith talks new HBO show 'Euphoria'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Algee Smith is back on the small screen, this time he can be seen in the highly anticipated HBO series "Euphoria."</p><p>Prior to this role, Algee was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film "The Hate U Give."</p><p>His breakout role was as Ralph Tresvant in BET's hit mini-series "The New Edition Story."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/katy-perry-taylor-swift-end-feud-with-cookies" title="Katy Perry, Taylor Swift end feud with cookies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20katy%20perry%20taylor%20swift%20feud_WAGAddb5_146.mxf_00.00.50.25_1560348299618.png_7387714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20katy%20perry%20taylor%20swift%20feud_WAGAddb5_146.mxf_00.00.50.25_1560348299618.png_7387714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20katy%20perry%20taylor%20swift%20feud_WAGAddb5_146.mxf_00.00.50.25_1560348299618.png_7387714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20katy%20perry%20taylor%20swift%20feud_WAGAddb5_146.mxf_00.00.50.25_1560348299618.png_7387714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20katy%20perry%20taylor%20swift%20feud_WAGAddb5_146.mxf_00.00.50.25_1560348299618.png_7387714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Katy Perry, Taylor Swift end feud with cookies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There may be peace in the war between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.</p><p>The two pop stars fueded for years, even releasing songs that subtly seemed to attack each other – Swift's "Bad Blood" and Perry's "Swish Swish."</p><p>Now it appears the two have gotten a bit closer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary Featured Videos Sandy Springs brings Lantern Parade to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Police: Rapist left behind DNA, had 'distinctive smell' Former President Carter honored for improving US-China relations
$15,000 reward for woman missing for more than 3 weeks Most Recent Police: Man standing in front yard gunned down Police: Rapist left behind DNA, had 'distinctive smell' Former President Carter honored for improving US-China relations data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20STATESMANSHIP%2011P_00.00.01.06_1560395132748.png_7391385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20STATESMANSHIP%2011P_00.00.01.06_1560395132748.png_7391385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20STATESMANSHIP%2011P_00.00.01.06_1560395132748.png_7391385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20STATESMANSHIP%2011P_00.00.01.06_1560395132748.png_7391385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former President Carter honored for improving US-China relations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-15-000-reward-for-woman-missing-for-more-than-3-weeks" > <div $15,000 reward for woman missing for more than 3 weeks St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Blues&#x20;celebrate&#x20;a&#x20;third&#x20;period&#x20;goal&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Boston&#x20;Bruins&#x20;in&#x20;Game&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NHL&#x20;Stanley&#x20;Cup&#x20;Final&#x20;at&#x20;TD&#x20;Garden&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Gagnon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 