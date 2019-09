- She is one third of one of music's best-selling girl groups, topping the charts with a string of number one hits, including "Creep," "Waterfalls," and "No Scrubs." And now TLC's "Chilli" is supporting her son Tron in his music career.

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta for an interview with Alyse Eady.

