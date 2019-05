- Is it the worst kept secret in Hollywood?

Rumors have swirled for years that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are a couple.

At the recent MET Gala, they took one of their biggest steps yet away from the secrecy.

Christal Jordan of Rolling Out Magazine joins Good Day Atlanta via Skype with more on the topic.

For more on Rolling Out Magazine click here.

For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram here.