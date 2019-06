You know him as the frontman of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which formed right here in Georgia and has released a string of hit albums and singles over the past decade. But what you might not know is that Zac Brown is also a former camp counselor – and is passing on his love of the experience through his own inclusive summer camp program.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Brown’s Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville, Georgia, which has been fully booked for children between the ages of 7 and 17 this summer. The nonprofit offers week-long residential camps throughout the summer, along with other year-round programs which support military and veteran families.

The summer camps are specifically structured to serve all children, regardless of their backgrounds and including those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning challenges. Pricing for the camps is also presented on a tiered scale, which means families may pick the price which best fits their own budget.