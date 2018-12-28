Ringing in the new year with risotto

The new year is the perfect time to try new things, and why not start with a delicious recipe?

The national executive chef Aaron Taylor from STK in Midtown joined Sharon Lawson in the "Good Day" kitchen to share his take on butternut squash risotto.

He also talked about all the festivities taking place at STK to help ring in the new year.

STK Atlanta Butternut Squash Risotto Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups risotto

2 ounces truffle butter

2 tablespoons butternut squash purée

2 ounces diced butternut squash

2 ounces Maitake mushrooms

Ricotta cheese

Maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a sauté pan put the 2 cups risotto with 1/2 cup water once hot add the diced butternut squash & maitake mushrooms.

Continue cooking then fold in butternut Squash Purée, after mixed well add salt and pepper until seasoned well and fold in truffle butter.

Place in bowl and finish the risotto with ricotta cheese and maple syrup. Garnish with sautéed maitake mushrooms and diced butternut squash.