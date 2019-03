- Buckle your seatbelts and make sure your seatbacks are in the upright position — it’s time to take an adventure to some of Metro Atlanta’s most exciting and unique culinary destinations!

The sixth annual ATL Airport District Restaurant Week is underway now and flies all the way through Sunday, March 17th, shining a spotlight on a dozen of the best restaurants in College Park, East Point, Hapeville, and Union City. During the nine-day event, restaurants will offer prix fixe menus at $9, $19, or $29, or offer signature dishes at a 20-percent discount.

Participating restaurants this year include Apron (offering a 20-perfect discount), Pit Boss BBQ (with $9 and $19 deals), and The Corner Grille (offering a two-course blackened catfish Opelousas and dessert duo for $29. A full list of restaurants and offers can be found online here.

Click the video player above to check out our morning at Urban Foodie Feed Store in College Park, getting a very literal taste of ATL Airport District Restaurant Week!