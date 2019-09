- It's childhood cancer awareness month and this week STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby is kicking off her first annual Ring the Bell Benefit."

Three years ago, before her first birthday, Jenn's daughter Reese was diagnosed with cancer. Ever since, her family has helped to raise more than $150,000 for Reese's Magic Fund and the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Jenn Hobby stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how viewers can be part of the event.

The Ring the Bell Benefit is Sept. 19, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Glover Park Brewery in Marietta. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in advance or at the door if they don't sell out.

Click here for more information.