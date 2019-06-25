< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Radio host gets brain tumor removed Radio host gets brain tumor removed 25 2019 07:50AM By Alexa Liacko, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:14AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 07:50AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:39AM EDT data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed" data-title="Radio host gets brain tumor removed" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed" addthis:title="Radio host gets brain tumor removed" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Alexa\x20Liacko\x2cGood\x20Day\x20Atlanta\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414589400" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Kristen Gates is the face behind the mic on 94.9 The Bull's morning radio show. She's up early every morning talking country music, family and life in Atlanta. But a few months ago, Gates' mornings were interrupted by a pain that just wouldn't quit.</p><p>"I was having daily headaches," Gates said. Headaches she at first dismissed until they became severe. "I started having these really sharp lightning bolt pains run down my head," Gates said.</p><p>By April, those pains became too much, and Gates decided it was time to go to the emergency room. "I was so embarrassed that I'd be saying to them, 'I have a headache' because you know, you think they'll just say, 'Well go and take Advil.'"</p><p>After the MRI, Gates finally had an answer. </p><p>"When the neurosurgeon came in, he confirmed to my family that there was a ping pong ball sized tumor sitting in the left side of my head," Gates said. For the past five years, she's had a rare form of stomach cancer, so this discovery was tough to hear for her family.</p><p>"I remember looking over at my parents, and that's heartbreaking," said Gates. "They're trying to be strong for you, but you could see the fear in their eyes," she said. For Gates though, fear wasn't her initial response. "I was like, "Okay, this is good. Maybe this will make my head stop hurting," Gates said.</p><p>The brain tumor was not cancerous, but it still needed to be removed.</p><p>"I didn't shed a tear, I wasn't scared, I wasn't worried about the "what if's," and as a cancer patient I've done that for five years," Gates said. "There was some sense of peace, some sense of calm."</p><p>Gates then had surgery to get the mass taken out. Her kids, 15 and 19 years old, were by her side every step of the way.</p><p>"It makes you look at your kids differently," she said. "Could you love them anymore? Yeah, you can."</p><p>And after weeks of healing, Kristen returned to work. Messages of love and support poured in. Now, Gates is using her pain to empower others, and she makes sure to do that with plenty of humor and a lot of truth.</p><p>She had her neurosurgeon come into her studio and remove her staples on air all to show viewers that pain doesn't have to be permanent.</p><p>"Even if you get news like I did, news that you don't want, it's not a death sentence," said Gates.</p><p>And that faith and family can carry even the heaviest weights.</p><p>"God goes where god flows, and I believe that," she said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving E-Sports market on GDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving e-sports market on GDA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta is the place to be for gamers.</p><p>According to a recent report in WalletHub, metro Atlanta was ranked No. 1 for gaming environment. </p><p>Tech savvy businesswoman Tanya Sam from TechSquare Labs and the "Real Housewives of Atlanta," joins Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman with more on the gaming and esports news. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/pease-brothers-talk-new-memoir-about-brotherhood-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Pease brothers talk new memoir about brotherhood on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="414423831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_7435300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_7435300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_7435300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_7435300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_7435300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pease brothers talk about their new memoir" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pease brothers talk new memoir about brotherhood on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kyle and Brent Pease are brothers from Atlanta that have conquered some of the world's toughest races together. Now they have documented their incredible bond of brotherhood in the memoir of their journey, Beyond The Finish . </p><p>Kyle Pease was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child and grew up supporting his athlete brothers Brent and Evan. His family included him in various outdoor activities and his brother Brent Pease inspired him to participate in his first IRONMAN competition. The two participated together and then started competing in several around the country. </p><p>For more information on Kyle and Brent Pease click here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/deena-dill-talks-ambitions-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Deena Dill talks 'Ambitions' on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="414416143" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Deena_Dill_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7435751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Deena_Dill_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7435751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Deena_Dill_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7435751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Deena_Dill_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7435751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Deena_Dill_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7435751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deena Dill stops by Good Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deena Dill talks 'Ambitions' on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Get ready for more scandal and deception on a new episode of the Will Packer series "Ambitions" this week on OWN. </p><p>Actress Deena Dill stopped by Good Day Atlanta Monday morning to talk about her character on the sizzling new series.</p><p>Plus she talked about what it's like to work with the star-studded cast including Robin Givens. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/have-anemia-now-there-s-an-app-for-that-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="anemia app_1561410650582.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/gates%27%20tumor_1561466390405.jpg_7441231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gates' tumor_1561466390405.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Radio host gets brain tumor removed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-women-sexually-assaulted-possibly-drugged"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Police_say_4_men_sexually_assaulted__rob_0_7441010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_say_4_men_sexually_assaulted__rob_0_20190625034157"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Women sexually assaulted, possibly drugged</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/carrollton-jury-duty-scam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_20190625034316"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carrollton jury duty scam</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div <!-- Story content continues --> isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414589400'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add 