- Actress Racquel Bailey took extreme measures to try to land a job with Movie Mogul Tyler Perry by placing two billboards with her headshot and contact information to try to land a lead role in one of his projects.

Things took a not so good twist for the actress when Tyler Perry responded to her on social media saying that this was not the way to get his attention and to please stop.

He also said, to instead save her money and that the audition process is free.

Mother, national recording artist, author, actress, and radio personality Darlene McCoy from Praise 102.5 talks to Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson about the story that is buzzing on social media.

For more information on Darlene McCoy or Praise 102.5 click here.