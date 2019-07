- Chef Michael Bertozzi stopped by Friday morning with a Pork belly bao and pineapple salsa recipe from Bullyboy.

For today's recipe see below. For more information on Bully Boy or other Concentrics Restaurants click here.

Recipe:

1lb. pork belly

1C kosher salt

1C granulated sugar

1t cumin, toasted and ground

1t coriander, toasted and ground

1t black pepper, toasted and ground

1t fennel seed, toasted and ground

2ea garlic cloves, minced fine

Method

-Mix together salt, sugar, cumin, coriander, black pepper, fennel seed and garlic

-Rub generously all over the pork belly. Cover and let cure in the refrigerator for 2 days flipping once

-Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit

-Rinse pork belly of the cure mixture and pat dry

-Sear belly on all sides

-Place seared belly in shallow baking dish and cover with melted lard

-Cook belly for about 2 hours or until tender

Pineapple Salsa

1ea pineapple

2ea jalapenos, seeded and diced small

1bunch cilantro, minced

1ea red onion, small diced

1ea lime, juiced

2t chili powder

Method

-Rough chop the pineapple and mix all the ingredients together

-Process in a food processor until the mixture resembles a relish

-Season with salt and pepper and more lime juice if needed

-Store in a covered container overnight. It will taste better if made a day or a few hours