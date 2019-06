- Kyle and Brent Pease are brothers from Atlanta that have conquered some of the world's toughest races together. Now they have documented their incredible bond of brotherhood in the memoir of their journey, Beyond The Finish.

Kyle Pease was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child and grew up supporting his athlete brothers Brent and Evan. His family included him in various outdoor activities and his brother Brent Pease inspired him to participate in his first IRONMAN competition. The two participated together and then started competing in several around the country.

For more information on Kyle and Brent Pease click here.