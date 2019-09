- It was a horrifying moment in history.

The infamous Atlanta child murders that claimed the lives of more than 25 young victims between 1979 and 1981.

In his podcast, investigative journalist, Payne Lindsey takes a look at the case with in-depth interviews from witnesses, the victims' families and Wayne Williams. Payne Lindsey stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about Atlanta Monster his podcast about the Atlanta child murders 40 years later.

He is also looking for viewers to submit real-life terrifying stories for a new podcast.

He says think unsolved, unexplained and paranormal.

For more information on how to submit your story email him at yourscarystory.com.

For more on Payne Lindsey or Tenderfoot media click here.