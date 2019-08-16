< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/national-news/greenland-to-trump"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/greenland_1565982052903_7597757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/national-news/greenland-to-trump">Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/computer-issue-impacting-us-customs-nationwide-report">Computer issue reportedly impacting US Customs nationwide</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/greenland-to-trump">Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/politics/serious-weight-problem-trump-body-shames-supporter-at-rally-apparently-mistaking-him-for-protest">‘Serious weight problem': Trump mocks supporter at rally, apparently mistaking him for protester</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/9DCDBD08771342D6A94A94DDA6E62199_1565978872837_7597677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers">Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers">Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/braves-legend-dale-murphy-talks-hall-of-fame-and-braves-alumni-weekend">Braves legend Dale Murphy talks Hall of Fame and Braves alumni weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-buckhead-diner">Burgers with Buck: Buckhead Diner</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/9DCDBD08771342D6A94A94DDA6E62199_1565978872837_7597677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers">Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers">Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/braves-legend-dale-murphy-talks-hall-of-fame-and-braves-alumni-weekend">Braves legend Dale Murphy talks Hall of Fame and Braves alumni weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-buckhead-diner">Burgers with Buck: Buckhead Diner</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424181931.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424181931");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424181931_424153924_137963"></div> <script>$(function(){var this.videosJson='[{"id":"424153924","video":"595510","title":"Paw%20Patrol%20Live","caption":"Paw%20Patrol%20Live","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FPaw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","createDate":"Aug 16 2019 12:33PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424181931_424153924_137963",video:"595510",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Paw%2520Patrol%2520Live",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_595510_1800.mp4?Expires=1660581197&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=le32ZxA9AXV3eitnZ7zYL3vdq4A",eventLabel:"Paw%20Patrol%20Live-424153924",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fpaw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Aug 16 2019 04:02PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 12:33PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424181931-424153909"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424181931-424153909" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424181931" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424181931' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/good-day/getting-behind-the-wheel-at-alpharetta-ceramics-studio"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/GDA_CeramicsStudio_081519_1565873318282_7594268_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Eat, Clay, Love at Alpharetta ceramics studio</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/history-is-the-secret-ingredient-at-new-atlanta-bbq-restaurant"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/EB7pBMuWkAIfh8J_1565788474169_7591860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Wood's Chapel BBQ</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/consignment-sale-celebrates-25-years-of-big-savings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB2XaniWkAA1CVB_1565703769985_7589578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Kidsignments turns 25</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/EBiDmAkXkAIeiEZ_1565360262338_7583803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/EBcyU0jWsAAfMul_1565270584319_7581138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Last week, felines took over Atlanta's Fox Theatre, thanks to the hit Andrew Lloyd Weber musical Cats. Now, it's canine time and the popular pups of PAW Patrol are ready to lead a search and rescue mission right on the historic theatre's stage!</p><p>PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is currently crisscrossing the country, and stops at the Fox Theatre for two shows on Saturday, August 17 and two shows on Sunday, August 18.</p><p>Parents certainly don't need a primer on PAW Patrol, but here's a quick little description for the uninitiated. The CGI-animated children's show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013 (and has since become wildly popular) and follows a young boy named Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs.</p><p>Race to the Rescue features Ryder and popular pups including Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and Rocky as they search for missing Mayor Goodway on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race!</p><p>Show times this weekend are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and tickets start at $19.</p><p>VIP (Very Important Pup, of course) packages are also available and include souvenir gifts and a Meet & Greet after the show.</p><p>Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken had to make some time to hang out with the PAW Patrol crew or his "Uncle card" would have been revoked. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat" title="Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat" data-articleId="424157757" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tips for making a balanced breakfast for kids during the school year" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For working parents, creating a healthy breakfast in the morning can feel like additional stress.</p><p>But we're taking back control of breakfast with stress-free strategies for a balanced meal to start the school day.</p><p>Registered dietitian nutritionist Jennifer Hnat stops by Good Day Atlanta with ideas for creating a well-balanced breakfast for children. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street" title="Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street" data-articleId="424157799" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Food_Truck_Friday__Cafe_Bourbon_0_7597739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Food_Truck_Friday__Cafe_Bourbon_0_7597739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Food_Truck_Friday__Cafe_Bourbon_0_7597739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Food_Truck_Friday__Cafe_Bourbon_0_7597739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Food_Truck_Friday__Cafe_Bourbon_0_7597739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Food Truck Friday: Cafe Bourbon" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He's the entertainer, and she's the cook together they are living the food truck life whipping up New Orleans style cuisine throughout Atlanta. Maurice Amos and Jonessa Brown are the happy couple running the truck. </p><p>They stopped by Good Day Atlanta to serve a sample of some of their favorite menu items including jambalaya egg rolls and, chicken and beignets, a spin on chicken and waffles. </p><p>For more information on Cafe Bourbon Street food truck click here. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/things-get-spooky-on-good-day-atlanta-with-the-ghost-brothers" title="Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers" data-articleId="424158951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Travel_Channel_s_Ghost_Brothers_0_7597561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Travel Channel's Ghost Brothers" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Things get spooky on Good Day Atlanta with the Ghost Brothers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests is set to kick off a new season and to preview the series that goes cross-country to investigate eight family homes with unexplained paranormal activity. The show's hosts are local Atlantans all with full time jobs outside of their roles from the show.</p><p>Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey stop by Good Day Atlanta to talk to anchor, Katie Beasley about their paranormal experiences.</p><p>For more information on Ghost Brothers:Haunted Houseguests click here . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/computer-issue-impacting-us-customs-nationwide-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A computer issue is impacting U.S. Customs nationwide, according to an announcement at Dulles International Airport Friday evening. (Photo Credit: Mike Donkle)" title="dulles_delay_1565990718094-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Computer issue reportedly impacting US Customs nationwide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Paw_Patrol_Live_0_20190816163319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_20190816174845"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/greenland-to-trump"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/greenland_1565982052903_7597757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Icebergs floating at the mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord loom behind the town center on July 30, 2019 in Ilulissat, Greenland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="greenland_1565982052903-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-3-men-in-custody-after-griffin-atm-armed-robbery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.26.19_1565992165649.png_7598265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.26.19_1565992165649.png_7598265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.26.19_1565992165649.png_7598265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.26.19_1565992165649.png_7598265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.26.19_1565992165649.png_7598265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 3 men in custody after Griffin ATM armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/customers-flee-grocery-store-as-gunman-enters-with-assault-rifle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20LONG%20GUN%20STORE%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.10.18_1565991497910.png_7598233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20LONG%20GUN%20STORE%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.10.18_1565991497910.png_7598233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20LONG%20GUN%20STORE%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.10.18_1565991497910.png_7598233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20LONG%20GUN%20STORE%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.10.18_1565991497910.png_7598233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20LONG%20GUN%20STORE%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.10.18_1565991497910.png_7598233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Customers flee grocery store as gunman enters with high-powered rifle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-presidential-hopefuls-visit-black-clergy-conference" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20YOUNG%20LEADERS%20CONFERENCE%205P_00.00.52.06_1565991210537.png_7598082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20YOUNG%20LEADERS%20CONFERENCE%205P_00.00.52.06_1565991210537.png_7598082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20YOUNG%20LEADERS%20CONFERENCE%205P_00.00.52.06_1565991210537.png_7598082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20YOUNG%20LEADERS%20CONFERENCE%205P_00.00.52.06_1565991210537.png_7598082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20YOUNG%20LEADERS%20CONFERENCE%205P_00.00.52.06_1565991210537.png_7598082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic presidential hopefuls visit black clergy conference</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-sign-inf-adeiny-hechavarria-send-camargo-duvall-to-gwinnett" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1166522220_1565990266131_7597987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1166522220_1565990266131_7597987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1166522220_1565990266131_7597987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1166522220_1565990266131_7597987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1166522220_1565990266131_7597987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW&#x20;YORK&#x2c;&#x20;NEW&#x20;YORK&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;05&#x3a;&#x20;Adeiny&#x20;Hechavarria&#x20;&#x23;11&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Mets&#x20;at&#x20;bat&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Miami&#x20;Marlins&#x20;at&#x20;Citi&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;05&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steven&#x20;Ryan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves sign INF Adeiny Hechavarría; send Camargo, Duvall to Gwinnett</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/computer-issue-impacting-us-customs-nationwide-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;computer&#x20;issue&#x20;is&#x20;impacting&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;nationwide&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;announcement&#x20;at&#x20;Dulles&#x20;International&#x20;Airport&#x20;Friday&#x20;evening&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mike&#x20;Donkle&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Computer issue reportedly impacting US Customs nationwide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 