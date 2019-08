- Last week, felines took over Atlanta's Fox Theatre, thanks to the hit Andrew Lloyd Weber musical Cats. Now, it's canine time and the popular pups of PAW Patrol are ready to lead a search and rescue mission right on the historic theatre's stage!

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is currently crisscrossing the country, and stops at the Fox Theatre for two shows on Saturday, August 17 and two shows on Sunday, August 18.

Parents certainly don't need a primer on PAW Patrol, but here's a quick little description for the uninitiated. The CGI-animated children's show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013 (and has since become wildly popular) and follows a young boy named Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs.

Race to the Rescue features Ryder and popular pups including Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and Rocky as they search for missing Mayor Goodway on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race!

Show times this weekend are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and tickets start at $19.

VIP (Very Important Pup, of course) packages are also available and include souvenir gifts and a Meet & Greet after the show.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken had to make some time to hang out with the PAW Patrol crew or his "Uncle card" would have been revoked. So, the Good Day feature team spent the morning at the Fox Theatre, getting a behind-the-scenes look at this exciting live show!