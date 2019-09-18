< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429303688" class="mod-wrapper Oktoberfest takes flight at airport-adjacent brewery addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/oktoberfest-takes-flight-at-airport-adjacent-brewery" addthis:title="Oktoberfest takes flight at airport-adjacent brewery"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429303688.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429303688");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429303688_429303820_170620"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="429303820" data-video-posted-date="Sep 18 2019 09:42AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Oktoberfest_at_Arches_Brewery_0_7663873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Oktoberfest at Arches Brewery</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="429304927" data-video-posted-date="Sep 18 2019 09:49AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Oktoberfest_takes_flight_at_brewery_0_7663787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Oktoberfest takes flight at brewery</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429303688_429303820_170620";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429303820","video":"606255","title":"Oktoberfest%20at%20Arches%20Brewery","caption":"A%20little%20bit%20of%20Germany%20is%20coming%20to%20the%20ATL%20Airport%20District%20this%20weekend.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FOktoberfest_at_Arches_Brewery_0_7663873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FOktoberfest_at_Arches_Brewery_606255_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663422117%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DP9pB8osl8qjRxxv9PxrgzJmTvG0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Foktoberfest-takes-flight-at-airport-adjacent-brewery"}},"createDate":"Sep 18 2019 09:42AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]},{"id":"429304927","video":"606258","title":"Oktoberfest%20takes%20flight%20at%20brewery","caption":"Hapeville%27s%20Arches%20Brewing%20is%20hosting%20its%20fourth%20annual%20Oktoberfest%20celebration.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FOktoberfest_takes_flight_at_brewery_0_7663787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FOktoberfest_takes_flight_at_brewery_606258_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663422584%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4MJu-KcQgkBZylA3tK87Pbihs9Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Foktoberfest-takes-flight-at-airport-adjacent-brewery"}},"createDate":"Sep 18 2019 09:49AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429303688_429303820_170620",video:"606255",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Oktoberfest_at_Arches_Brewery_0_7663873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520little%2520bit%2520of%2520Germany%2520is%2520coming%2520to%2520the%2520ATL%2520Airport%2520District%2520this%2520weekend.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/18/Oktoberfest_at_Arches_Brewery_606255_1800.mp4?Expires=1663422117&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=P9pB8osl8qjRxxv9PxrgzJmTvG0",eventLabel:"Oktoberfest%20takes%20flight%20at%20brewery-429303820",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Foktoberfest-takes-flight-at-airport-adjacent-brewery"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Sep 18 2019 09:40AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 18 2019 09:42AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 09:55AM EDT href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914_7663681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914_7663681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEvYqdHXoAI3rKg_1568814089952_7663680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EEvYqdHXoAI3rKg_1568814089952.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEv5AsJWwAEJ4zt_1568814089769_7663679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EEv5AsJWwAEJ4zt_1568814089769.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429303688-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914_7663681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEvYqdHXoAI3rKg_1568814089952_7663680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EEvYqdHXoAI3rKg_1568814089952.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/oktoberfest-takes-flight-at-airport-adjacent-brewery";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Milliken\x2cGood\x20Day\x20Atlanta\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429303688" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A little bit of Germany is coming to the ATL Airport District this weekend and it has nothing to do with a Lufthansa flight making a landing there. </p> <p>Hapeville's Arches Brewing is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration starting Friday, September 20th and continuing through the weekend, inviting beer fans to stop by for some Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q, live music from Funk Cake, and the release of some new brews. </p> <p>Arches Brewing is part of metro Atlanta's booming craft beer scene, brewing up four year-round styles (Southside Lager, Queen's Weiss, Southern Bel', and Mexican Empire) along with several seasonal and limited-edition releases. </p> <p>Speaking of, this weekend's Oktoberfest will mark the release of the Arches Brewing Festbier, along with the newest addition to the Arches Oktoberfest lineup, the Helles Lager. Oh, and did we mention commemorative steins will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis? Hours for this weekend's Oktoberfest celebration are 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Arches Brewing is located at 3361 Dogwood Drive in Hapeville.</p> <p>Visitors are encouraged to come dressed up for the event, and you know what that means lederhosen and dirndl! Let's be honest, I've never turned down a chance to wear lederhosen on live television. More Good Day Stories

Radio host Jenn Hobby kicks off first Ring the Bell benefit

'MasterChef' finale to showcase Cartersville chef

Buck Lanford celebrates National Cheeseburger Day data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Ring_the_Bell_Benefit_0_7663920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Ring_the_Bell_Benefit_0_7663920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Ring_the_Bell_Benefit_0_7663920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Ring_the_Bell_Benefit_0_7663920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Ring_the_Bell_Benefit_0_7663920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Star 94.1's Jenn Hobby is kicking off her first annual Ring the Bell Benefit to raise money for childhood cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Radio host Jenn Hobby kicks off first Ring the Bell benefit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's childhood cancer awareness month and this week STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby is kicking off her first annual Ring the Bell Benefit." </p><p>Three years ago, before her first birthday, Jenn's daughter Reese was diagnosed with cancer. Ever since, her family has helped to raise more than $150,000 for Reese's Magic Fund and the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. </p><p>Jenn Hobby stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how viewers can be part of the event. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-masterchef-finale-to-showcase-cartersville-chef" title="'MasterChef' finale to showcase Cartersville chef" data-articleId="429341508" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/200th_episode_of_MasterChef_is_season_fi_0_7664015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/200th_episode_of_MasterChef_is_season_fi_0_7664015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/200th_episode_of_MasterChef_is_season_fi_0_7664015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/200th_episode_of_MasterChef_is_season_fi_0_7664015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/200th_episode_of_MasterChef_is_season_fi_0_7664015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="200th episode of MasterChef is season finale" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'MasterChef' finale to showcase Cartersville chef</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another season of "MasterChef" is coming to a close and one of the finalists is proudly representing Georgia.</p><p>The 200th episode of "MasterChef" and season 10 finale airs right here on FOX 5 at 8 p.m.</p><p>Cartersville resident Dorian Hunter is one of the three finalists left standing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/buck-lanford-celebrates-national-cheeseburger-day" title="Buck Lanford celebrates National Cheeseburger Day" data-articleId="429309830" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/National_Cheeseburger_Day_with_Dantanna__0_7664101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/National_Cheeseburger_Day_with_Dantanna__0_7664101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/National_Cheeseburger_Day_with_Dantanna__0_7664101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/National_Cheeseburger_Day_with_Dantanna__0_7664101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/National_Cheeseburger_Day_with_Dantanna__0_7664101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and Good Day's Buck Lanford is celebrating." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buck Lanford celebrates National Cheeseburger Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 10:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wednesday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day and no one loves this day more than Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford. </p><p>Buck's segment "Burgers With Buck" has featured nearly 200 juicy burgers that can be purchased in the metro Atlanta area. </p><p>Wednesday morning on Good Day Atlanta, Chef Brad Parker from Dantanna's fired things up in honor of the delicious day. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> Featured Videos

Cartersville resident wins Season 10 of MasterChef on FOX

Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life

Registered sexual offender arrested again

Police: Grandfather turns in car break-in suspect class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cartersville-resident-wins-season-10-of-masterchef-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MASTERCHEF%20VIEWING%20PARTY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png_7665380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V MASTERCHEF VIEWING PARTY 10P _00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cartersville resident wins Season 10 of MasterChef on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hit-and-run-victim-meets-person-who-saved-his-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Special_reunion_0_20190919033555"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/registered-sexual-offender-arrested-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P SEX PREDATOR ARRESTED AGAIN 10P _00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registered sexual offender arrested again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-grandfather-turns-in-car-break-in-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20FLOWERY%20BRANCH%20ENTERING%20AUTOS%206P_00.00.07.13_1568857848522.png_7665072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V FLOWERY BRANCH ENTERING AUTOS 6P_00.00.07.13_1568857848522.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Grandfather turns in car break-in suspect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cartersville-resident-wins-season-10-of-masterchef-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="V MASTERCHEF VIEWING PARTY 10P _00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Cartersville resident wins Season 10 of MasterChef on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hit-and-run-victim-meets-person-who-saved-his-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Special_reunion_0_20190919033555"/> </figure> <h3>Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/registered-sexual-offender-arrested-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="P SEX PREDATOR ARRESTED AGAIN 10P _00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Registered sexual offender arrested again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/harper-eflin-power-phillies-to-4-1-win-over-braves"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="braves atlanta braves sports generic_1492657812693.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Harper, Eflin power Phillies to 4-1 win over Braves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/martinez-scores-twice-atlanta-shuts-out-cincinnati-2-0"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Atlanta_United_logo_generic_0_20181201021935"/> </figure> <h3>Martinez scores twice, Atlanta shuts out Cincinnati 2-0</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429303688'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7895"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 