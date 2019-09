- A little bit of Germany is coming to the ATL Airport District this weekend and it has nothing to do with a Lufthansa flight making a landing there.

Hapeville's Arches Brewing is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration starting Friday, September 20th and continuing through the weekend, inviting beer fans to stop by for some Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q, live music from Funk Cake, and the release of some new brews.

Arches Brewing is part of metro Atlanta's booming craft beer scene, brewing up four year-round styles (Southside Lager, Queen's Weiss, Southern Bel', and Mexican Empire) along with several seasonal and limited-edition releases.

Speaking of, this weekend's Oktoberfest will mark the release of the Arches Brewing Festbier, along with the newest addition to the Arches Oktoberfest lineup, the Helles Lager. Oh, and did we mention commemorative steins will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis? Hours for this weekend's Oktoberfest celebration are 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Arches Brewing is located at 3361 Dogwood Drive in Hapeville.

Visitors are encouraged to come dressed up for the event, and you know what that means lederhosen and dirndl! Let's be honest, I've never turned down a chance to wear lederhosen on live television. I've also never turned down the chance to try out a new craft beer.

So Oktoberfest seemed like a perfect opportunity to spend a morning in Hapeville, getting a look inside Arches Brewing and a special preview of the big weekend celebration!