- They call it Atlanta Motor Speedway — but during a first-time event in June, the people rounding the Hampton track’s world-famous turns will be providing their own power!

We’re talking about June 15’s Speedway Spin, a fundraising event for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta which challenges cyclists of all ability levels to ride their bikes on the grounds at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Registration for the event is open now, and both individuals and cycling teams of four are invited to participate in the ride, which covers a full Metric Century (in other words, 100 kilometers or roughly 62 miles).

The course includes both the actual NASCAR track — the same mile-and-a-half loop that’s been thrilling stock car racing drivers and fans since 1960 — and the grounds immediately surrounding it.

All the money raised during the Speedway Spin will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which provides specialized care to patients under the age of 21 at several locations throughout metro Atlanta.

The ride’s honored patient will be Liam Fallas, an 8-year-old boy treated at CHOA for a life-threatening C. Difficile infection.

So who says you have to be Brad Keselowski or Jimmie Johnson to bring in a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway? The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, learning more about the upcoming Speedway Spin and getting in a few practice laps themselves!