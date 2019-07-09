< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall discusses his youth foundation Posted Jul 09 2019 02:22PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 10:46AM EDT FOX (Fox 5 Atlanta) - Brandon Marshall, linebacker for the Oakland Raiders stopped by Good Day Atlanta to discuss his youth foundation, "Williams-Marshall Cares Leadership Program. Through his foundation he is taking a few young men who excelled exceptionally this school year and attended his programs consistently. Every year he takes a group of young men to a different city to give them the opportunity to travel and visit staples the city is known for. More Good Day Stories

Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 09 2019 02:15PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 02:25PM EDT
Cooper Boone is an award-winning singer, songwriter, clinical child psychologist, and cook. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cooper Boone whips up easy recipes" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span Cooper Boone is an award-winning singer, songwriter, clinical child psychologist, and cook. He lives in Port Jervis, New York where he owns his own lifestyle store and coffee bar Foundry42. He is also the proud father of twin girls.

This week Boone is in Atlanta participating in a cooking demonstration at AmericasMart. He stops by Good Day Atlanta to share tips on cooking with kids and is joined by 13-year-old Kira. The two demonstrate how to make parmesan twists and spinach and feta bites. For more information on Cooper Boone click here. For today's recipes see below.

Spinach and Feta Bites (Makes 25 bites)

Atlanta's Peachtree Center cooking up a delicious PeachFest
By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:53AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 11:53AM EDT
More than just the official fruit of Georgia, the peach has become a true symbol of the South – representing the sweetness of Southern hospitality and symbolizing our state's storied past and promising future.

Later this month, the peach will take center stage at a one-day festival celebrating the simplicity and versatility of Georgia's most famous crop.

Peachtree Center will host the third annual PeachFest on Sunday, July 21st – bringing together more than 70 chefs, farmers, and other "peach-perts" to showcase the many ways in which the peach sweetens our daily lives. Unlike many other food-themed festivals, PeachFest is intimate and exclusive, limited to 1,200 guests and visitors, and the $70 tickets are all-inclusive, which means attendees will have plenty of peach-infused cocktails and dishes to enjoy.

Tips on how to take better summer family photos with Alice Park
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 08 2019 02:09PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 03:57PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/How_to_take_better_family_photos_with_Al_0_7487200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/How_to_take_better_family_photos_with_Al_0_7487200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/How_to_take_better_family_photos_with_Al_0_7487200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/How_to_take_better_family_photos_with_Al_0_7487200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/How_to_take_better_family_photos_with_Al_0_7487200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to take better family photos with Alice Park" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips on how to take better summer family photos with Alice Park</h4> Summer is a great time to capture memories with your kids, whether it be just with a sprinkler in the back yard or on a family vacation.

Alice Park is a local child photographer and co-founder of the National Association of Professional Child Photographers, she stops by with tips on how to take better family photos.

For more information on Alice Park Photography click here. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/nfl-linebacker-brandon-marshall-discusses-his-youth-foundation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/B%20Marsh_1562696437458.JPG_7495534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/B%20Marsh_1562696437458.JPG_7495534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/B%20Marsh_1562696437458.JPG_7495534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/B%20Marsh_1562696437458.JPG_7495534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/B%20Marsh_1562696437458.JPG_7495534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall discusses his youth foundation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-9-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 9, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-expected-to-develop-in-the-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/D_DRvwEX4AEZ3wr_1562694859095_7495188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/D_DRvwEX4AEZ3wr_1562694859095_7495188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/D_DRvwEX4AEZ3wr_1562694859095_7495188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/D_DRvwEX4AEZ3wr_1562694859095_7495188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/D_DRvwEX4AEZ3wr_1562694859095_7495188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical storm expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dunwoody-pearl-harbor-survivor-celebrates-100th-birthday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pearl&#x20;Harbor&#x20;survivor&#x20;Garrie&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Phillips&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;celebrates&#x20;her&#x20;100th&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;birthday&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;10" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dunwoody Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 