- It’s a record-breaking new attraction at Six Flags Over Georgia, and if you’re afraid of heights, it’ll probably have you shaking in your shoes. But if you’re fan of rides that go really high and really fast, then the all-new Pandemonium might just be the thrill you’ve been waiting for!

The Good Day feature team (and, by the way, we’re scared of speed and heights … not that it’s ever stopped us from strapping in and screaming on live television) spent the morning at Six Flags Over Georgia celebrating the debut of Pandemonium, described by the park as a “swinging pendulum thrill ride” and officially opening to the public over Memorial Day weekend.

The long-awaited ride is something totally new for the Austell theme park, and at 147 feet high, is the tallest ride of its kind in the Southeast.

Pandemonium seats 40 riders at a time, and takes them on a terrifying trip 15 stories high and 70 miles per hour as the ride swings back and forth and spins counter-clockwise at the same time.

Located in the park’s newly-themed ScreamPunk District, Pandemonium joins other popular Six Flags Over Georgia thrill rides including Acrophobia, BATMAN: The Ride, Goliath, and Great American Scream Machine.

And what else do those rides have in common? We’ve ridden them all live on Good Day Atlanta. Today, we took Pandemonium for a few spins — click the video player above to see (and hear) how it went!