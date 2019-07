- With the first day of school just a few days away, many parents are looking to try to get their children back in the routine. Transitioning the family into back to school mode can be a bit of a challenge, especially after months of late bedtimes. Atlanta parenting blogger, Maria Smith stopped by Good Day Atlanta with some tips on how to get your family ready. For more of her parenting tips you can click here. You can follow Maria @mamliciousmaria

Tip 1. Get plugged in.

Short answer: Find out how to connect digitally with your child's school. You don't want to miss any important information! Is there a FB group for the school you can join? Are you signed up for the PTA? Is there a school newsletter you need to subscribe to? A teacher's blog? Don't count on your kids keeping you up to date!

Tip 2. Prepare for the paper tornado.

Short answer: Starting from day 1, kids will come home with tons and tons of paper. Start the year organized! Create a folder for each child so that there is a place to put all that paperwork they bring home.

Tip 3. Do a dry run of the morning routine.

Short answer: Make school mornings less hectic. Is there a trial bus run you can go on? Why not time the drive to school to see what traffic is like? Think about the time each child needs to get dressed, eat breakfast and get out the door.

Tip 4. Create a snack bin.

Short answer: Buy items kids can have as after school snacks, after practice treats, or ones kids can take with them for snack time during the day. Give them choices like granola bars, dried fruit, squeezable snacks, and other items that kids like to eat and are healthy'ish. The snack bin takes the responsibility away from you!

Tip 5. Do everything you can the night before.