- He was the embodiment of cool, and a new documentary on Jazz great Miles Davis tells the story of the man behind the legend.

Someone who was a visionary and innovator, but also conflicted and controversial. His nephew Vince Wilburn Junior stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about "Miles Davis:The Birth Of The Cool."

For more information on the screening of "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool" which is playing in Atlanta on Friday, September 6, click here.