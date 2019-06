We don't know about you, but the higher temperatures climb here in North Georgia, the more we're thinking about escaping the heat with a trip to the sandy beaches of a Caribbean island. And while the Good Day Atlanta budget doesn't quite cover an all-expenses paid trip, we can at least enjoy a few hours at the next best thing!

This year's McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival will take over a brand-new location — Avalon Park — on Saturday, June 15th, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The festival is a marquee event of the Caribbean Association of Georgia, a non-profit humanitarian and cultural organization dedicated to supporting the Metro Atlanta's Caribbean community and educating people about Caribbean culture. And what better way to do that than through a festival filled with live music and dancing, delicious Caribbean cuisine, and traditional games including dominoes? Medical personnel will also be on-hand to provide free screenings, and a "Kick for a Cause" Soccer Tournament is planned for 8:00 a.m. to Noon that morning. Last year's festival drew more than 6,000 attendees, and organizers say with the Association celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, they're planning for even bigger numbers this time around.

Avalon Park is located at 1045 Industrial Parkway in McDonough, and admission to the McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival is free.

It's been a few years since the Good Day feature team spent a morning with the folks from the Caribbean Association of Georgia — and we couldn't wait to head down to Henry County to help them celebrate their big anniversary.