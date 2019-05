Master Chef will celebrate its 10th season. Three contestants are from Georgia and one of those contestants Dorian Hunter joined us to demonstrate how to make a drunken chocolate ganache frosting. For more information click here. See recipe below.

Drunken Chocolate Cake Chocolate Ganache Frosting

Chocolate Cake:

1 3/4 c. AP FLOUR

2 1/4 c. Sugar

1 1/2 c. Coco

1 1/2 t. Baking soda

1 1/2 t. Baking powder

1 1/2 t. Salt

2 eggs

1 c. Milk

1 T. Vanilla

1/2 c. Oil

1 1/2 c. Boiling water

1/2c. Whiskey

1/4 c. Sugar

Preheat your oven to 350°

Preflour two 9in baking pans with butter and coco. Set aside

In a large bowl place all your dry ingredients. Then whisk together till mixed.

To your dry ingredients you will add the eggs,milk, vanilla and milk. Wisk till all is incorporated. Your batter should resemble brownie batter at this point. Then you are going to add your rolling boiling water to the mix. Whisk together slowly making sure not to burn yourself. Now add the batter to the prepared baking pans and bake for 30-35 min or until your cake tester comes out clean. Once done,let cool for a fee min in the pan then remove and allow to complete cool on a cooling rack.

Once the cakes are cooled you will take the whiskey heat it in a small saucepan to cook out some of the alcohol once heated add the sugar mix till all the sugar is dissolved. Brush each layer with the whiskey syrup and set aside.

Chocolate Ganache

1 1/2c. Semi Chocolate chips

1 c. Heavy cream

In a small saucepan heat the heavy cream just till a small boil. Pour over the chocolate chips let sit for a few min. Then mix till all the chips are melted and the ganache takes on a shiney look. Cover and place in the fridge to cool. Once cool mix with a spoon or spatula just till the ganache is pliable to frost your cake.

Place one layer of your cake on a cake plate and frost with your ganache. Place the remaining layer on top of that layer and repeat frosting. Garnish with fresh fruit or dust with powder sugar.