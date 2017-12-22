'Married to Medicine' stars stop by 'Good Day Atlanta'

- It's the reality show about an elite social circle within Atlanta's medical community.

The woman, or their husbands, are doctors.

From "Married to Medicine," Toya Bush-Harris and her husband Dr. Eugene Harris III came to "Good Day Atlanta" to talk about the holidays, what it's like being on a reality TV show, and what's ahead for the couple on season five.

"It's a lot of fun for us," Bush-Harris said. "Because from early on we decided that we're going to just be ourselves no matter what. And I mean, that was a lot easier, because when you try to be somebody you're not, you can't live up to the expectations."