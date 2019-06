- When it premiered in Atlanta back in 1939, the motion picture version of Margaret Mitchell’s epic novel Gone With the Wind became an immediate classic, featuring indelible performances by Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable and a sweeping score by Max Steiner.

Eight decades later, new audiences fall in love with Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler every single year, and the film’s milestone anniversary will be celebrated by many of those fans right here in Metro Atlanta this weekend.

The Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum at Historic Brumby Hall will host a Gone With The Wind 80th anniversary celebration this weekend, from Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd, featuring a packed lineup of celebrities and special events celebrating the beloved Oscar-winning film. The museum itself, which just relocated to Marietta’s Historic Brumby Hall last year, draws visitors from around the world each year to see its collection of memorabilia related to the classic book and film, including original scripts and contracts and one of the costumes worn by star Vivien Leigh.

Starting Friday, the museum will welcome an exciting group of guests including Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore (son of Gone With The Wind’s hair and makeup supervisor, Monte Westmore), actor Miller Lide (friend and former co-star of Vivien Leigh), and Mickey Kuhn, Greg Giese and Patrick Curtis, who all appeared as children in the film.

Other activities scheduled for the weekend include an auction of Gone With The Wind-related items, an autograph signing session, and a performance of Letter To Larry, an original, one-woman play starring actress Susie Lindeman as Viven Leigh.

A full list of events and ticket information may be found here; tickets are available per individual activity, or a full weekend ticket is available for $250, covering all of the activities.

The Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum at Historic Brumby Hall is located at 472 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, and is regularly open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.