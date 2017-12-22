Marietta Diner prepares for hectic Christmas Day

- For many people, Christmas is a day to stay at home, be with family, and enjoy a home-cooked meal.

But for others, the tradition goes something like this: get up, open presents, and go to Marietta Diner!

"Good Day Atlanta's" Paul Milliken was live at the restaurant this morning, seeing a moment of peace for the staff before they get ready for a busy couple of days.

"This is the calm before the storm," owner Gus Tselios told Paul.

The diner is open 24 hours a day. There's not even a lock on the door.

And the diner even had a special guest (besides Paul of course) come to visit, Santa Claus.

"Sometimes you don't want to cook and have family over so let us do the cooking, the cleaning, and the serving," Gus said.

Santa wasn't the one bringing the gifts, however. Maria, the heart, and soul of the Marietta Diner, gave Paul and the rest of the FOX 5 team a gigantic delicious tray of cookies and pastries.