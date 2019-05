- She's a local radio personality on Majic 107.5/97.5 and a fitness guru providing midday motivation for listeners across Atlanta. Maria More joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype and shares tips for exercising in the summer heat.

Tips For Exercising In The Summer Heat

1) Hydration: Exercising in higher temperatures will cause you to sweat more than you normally would. Be sure to replenish with water (minimum of 6-12 oz.) every 15-20 minutes while training outdoors.

2) Stay In The Shade: Do your best to train before the heat peaks. If you can't workout in the early morning/evening (before the sun comes out), try to train in a shaded area to prevent overexposure to the sun. Also, be sure to wear sunscreen with a UV protection that is suitable for the weather conditions.

3) Proper Clothing: Opt for light colored/breathable clothing, especially when doing cardio outdoors. Bright colored, "Dry fit" fabric is ideal as it allows the body to cool down through perspiration.

4) Ease into it: Training in the heat can be tolling if you are not used to it. Try starting with low/moderate exercises in 15 minute daily increments then gradually increase the intensity/time as your body adjusts.