Making "Migas" with Drew Belline Posted Jun 10 2019 11:57AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 10:18AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411789517-411789229" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Tacos aren't just for lunch or dinner. You can get a hearty helping for breakfast too. Chef Drew Belline stopped by Good Day Atlanta and shared Little Rey's Migas breakfast taco recipe. Instead of throwing out those crumbles of tortilla chips, save them for this recipe. "Little Rey" is located on Piedmont Ave in Atlanta. The Migas Breakfast Tacos recipe is below. For more information on the restaurant <a href="https://www.littlerey.com/">click here.</a></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">MIGAS</span></span></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">½ cup vegetable oil</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">8 each corn tortillas</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 tsp kosher salt (plus a pinch more for the tortillas)</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 each small onion, diced</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 each serrano pepper, sliced</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 each medium tomato, diced</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">8 each large eggs</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 cup grated cheddar cheese</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">½ bunch cilantro, chopped</span></span></span></span> <ul style="list-style-type:circle"> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Pour the oil into a heavy medium pot and heat over medium-high heat to 350°F.</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Stack the corn tortillas and cut them into 1-inch squares.</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Separate the pieces and carefully add them to the hot oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until light golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tortilla chips to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with a light sprinkling of salt.</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the pot and return the pot to medium heat.</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Add the onion, serrano, and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion starts to soften, 2 to 3 minutes, add the diced tomato and cook 2 minutes more.</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add the eggs to the pot and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs begin to set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tortilla chips, cheese, and cilantro and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 1 minute more.</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Reserve migas.</span></span></span></span></li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">ASSEMBLY</span></span></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">8 each 8” FLOUR TORTILLAS</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 serving migas</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 cup grated cheddar cheese</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">½ bunch cilantro, chopped</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 cup salsa</span></span></span></span> <ul style="list-style-type:circle"> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Warm the flour tortillas in a hot skillet until soft and hot. Keep warm under a towel as you heat them all. </span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Top each flour tortilla with 1/8 of the mixture of migas, and add the grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro and salsa to taste. Top with any of the optional ingredients below.</span></span></span></span></li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">OPTIONAL (choose 1 or more…)</span></span></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">8 strips bacon, fried crisp</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">1 cup pork chorizo, cooked and held warm</span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt 0.5in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 10, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta She's one of television's biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney's Doc McStuffins is setting up her own "clinic" at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons. Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit officially opened June 8th and runs through September 8th at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, bringing the animated character's backyard clinic to life. Young visitors will get the chance to assist Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc's assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit. Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit temporarily joins the museum's other popular attractions, including Fundamentally Food (where kids can shop and cook!) and Gateway to the World, which allows young explorers to visit the world's continents without ever leaving Atlanta! The Children's Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW in Downtown Atlanta, and is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pricing varies by day, but discounts are available when purchasing online. The Good Day feature team never turns down a chance to spent time at the Children's Museum of Atlanta so went spent the morning there making new friends and exploring the wild world of Disney's most famous kid doctor!</p><p> </p><p>Little Rey's Migas Breakfast Tacos</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" title="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Doc McStuffins takes over Children’s Museum of Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She’s one of television’s biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney’s Doc McStuffins is setting up her own “clinic” at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons.</p><p>Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit officially opened June 8 and runs through Sept. 8 at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta , bringing the animated character’s backyard clinic to life. </p><p>Young visitors will get the chance to “assist” Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc’s assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless" title="Georgia Girl Scout troop recycles bags into beds for homeless" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Girl_Scout_troop_recycle_bags_in_beds_fo_0_7369396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Girl_Scout_troop_recycle_bags_in_beds_fo_0_7369396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Girl_Scout_troop_recycle_bags_in_beds_fo_0_7369396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Girl_Scout_troop_recycle_bags_in_beds_fo_0_7369396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Girl_Scout_troop_recycle_bags_in_beds_fo_0_7369396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Girl Scout troop recycles bags into beds for homeless</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Girl Scout troop in Cobb County is working to save the environment with an innovative project.</p><p>Girl Scout Troop 17129 has been working non-stop on a community friendly and eco-friendly project: they're making bed mats for the homeless.</p><p>"The girls are very interested in reacting and acting with people who are in need," said Kimberly Heiple, the troop leader.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/making-migas-with-drew-belline"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chef Drew Belline of Little Rey"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Making "Migas" with Drew Belline</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GIRL SCOUT TROOP HELPS HOMELESS 7A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia Girl Scout troop recycles bags into beds for homeless</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/making-migas-with-drew-belline" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Making "Migas" with Drew Belline</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-missing-gainesville-woman-may-be-in-altered-mental-state-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Missing Gainesville woman may be in 'altered mental state'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/justin-bieber-challenges-tom-cruise-to-fight-on-twitter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to fight on Twitter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/-hadestown-wins-8-tony-awards-including-best-musical" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hadestown' wins 8 Tony Awards, including best musical</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " News
Local
I-Team
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Download the App
Weather
Closings
Netcams
Download the App
Good Day
Pet of the Day
About Good Day
Sports
High 5 Sports
About FOX 5 Sports
About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning
Watch FOX 5 News
Video
Call for Action
Contests
Contact Us
Follow Us News
Local
I-Team
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Download the App
Weather
Closings
Netcams
Download the App
Good Day
Pet of the Day
About Good Day
Sports
High 5 Sports
About FOX 5 Sports
About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning Sports
High 5 Sports
About FOX 5 Sports
About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning Watch FOX 5 News
Video
Call for Action
Contests
Contact Us
Follow Us FOX 5 Atlanta App
FOX 5 Storm Team App
Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public FIle 