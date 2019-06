- He may be best known for his imposing physique and his action films, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also been known to show his softer side too in movies like "The Tooth Fairy" and "The Game Plan."

However, revealing that softer side still doesn't keep someone like "The Rock" from being dad-shamed after posting on Instagram opting out of building Barbie house with his daughter to go workout.

Jarard J from Majic 107.5 and 97.5 joined Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman to talk more about the dad-shaming.

For more information on Jarard J or Majic 107.5/97.5 click here.