- It’s become a Good Day Atlanta tradition — if it’s Mardi Gras, we're slurping down Cajun Jambalaya and Shrimp Étouffée at Decatur’s Louisiana Bistreaux. And you know what they say…if it’s ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

For the third year in a row, the Good Day feature team spent the morning at Louisiana Bistreaux, getting a preview of the restaurant’s Mardi Gras celebration happening Tuesday night. This year, the Fat Tuesday party includes live music from Trio Jockamo featuring Atlanta-based saxophonist Will Scruggs, who’s played with artists including Natalie Cole, Dallas Austin, and Jermaine Dupri.

The guys will be playing starting at 6:00 p.m., while guests enjoy traditional cocktails (like the Hurricane, of course) and menu specialties including Seafood & Andouille Sausage Gumbo and Shrimp, Andouille & Grits. And yes…there will be King Cake!

Louisiana Bistreaux is located at 1496 Church Street, E-G in Decatur — at the intersection with North Decatur Road. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Click the video player above to check out our big Mardi Gras celebration!