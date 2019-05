- For the first time in 30 years, OZ Magazine has featured Atlanta's top talent to watch on the cover.

Two local actresses who made the cover are Priah Ferguson and Mariana Novak. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about their sweet success with Alyse Eady.

Both are in productions shot here in Georgia. Mariana Novak is in Season 2 of "Ozark" as the role of Cheyenne.

Priah Ferguson is a child actress currently playing Erica on "Stranger Things" now entering its third season.

