- Le Bilboquet Atlanta's Chef de Cuisine Sosthene Kabore stopped by Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to cook Bastille Lamb Chops.

The restaurant will be celebrating French Independence Day in Atlanta on Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Bastille Lamb Chops recipe from Le Bilboquet:

3 lamb chops

6 cherry heirloom tomatoes

4 Kalamata olives

1 lemon (to dress the cherry heirloom tomatoes)

Canola oil

Olive oil

Mash Potatoes:

Cook 3 potatoes then peel

whisk in 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of heavy cream and 10 ounces of butter

Season the mash potatoes with salt and finish by whisking in 4 pieces of crushed kalamata olives.

Garlic confit: slowly cook in olive oil on medium heat for one hour.