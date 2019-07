- Beyonce's latest project "The Lion King: The Gift" debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, and now she has a single on the Hot 100 chart.

The song "Brown Skin Girl" from the album is now number 76 on the charts, but Queen Bey isn't the only Carter on the track, her 7-year-old daughter Blu Ivy is also featured.

This makes her the youngest female artist in history to debut on the Hot 100. Willow Smith held the record at 10-years-old when her song "Whip My Hair" hit the charts.

