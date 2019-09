- The full, Harvest Moon will be shining brightly this weekend and it's a sure sign that, even if the weather doesn't feel like it, fall really is just around the corner.

If you are ready to celebrate the transition to a new season, you'll want to check out a special event at King and Duke's this Saturday: their Harvest Moon Patio Party.

Chef's Damon Wise and Thomas Davis stopped by Good Day Atlanta with a special Baltimore style pit beef recipe that they will be serving up at the party. For more information on King and Duke click here.

See today's recipes from King and Duke below:

Baltimore Style Pit Beef

4 ea. Beef Clod

220 grams Coarse Black Pepper

57 grams Granulated Garlic

220 grams Kosher Salt

1. Combine pepper and garlic, set aside

2. Season the beef clod generously with kosher salt.

3. Rub pepper mixture all over clod until well covered. Let sit overnight in refrigeration.

4. Place beef in smoker and smoke through at 265 degrees until internal temp hits 118 degrees.

5. Remove from smoker and wrap in greased butcher paper and allow to rest until ready to slice.

Horseradish Garlic Aioli

1/2 cup Fresh Horseradish Puree

4 oz Egg Yolks

4 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Dijon Mustard

2 oz Roasted Garlic

48 oz Canola Oil

Salt to taste

1/4 cup Whole Grain Mustard

1. In Robot Coupe combine egg yolks, Dijon mustard, garlic, run until a smooth paste forms.

2. Slowly pour in the canola oil to emulsify.

3. Combine Horseradish Puree and Whole Grain Mustard in a bowl and fold in the aioli.

4. Season with Kosher Salt and Lemon Juice to taste.

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

1 lb Pasta

4 tbs Butter

4 tbs ap Flour

4 cups Heavy Cream

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Smoked Paprikia

1 tsp Mustard Powder

8 oz Smoked Gouda Cheese (grated)

4 oz Gruyere (grated)

4 oz Parmesan Cheese (grated)

1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg

1. Cook Pasta according to package directions and set aside.

2. Melt Butter in a large saucepan and whisk in flour until smooth. Continue whisking and cooking until the flour toast to a golden brown color.

3. Gradually Whisk in Heavy Cream, Continue to whisk and cook until sauce begins to thicken.

4. Gradually add all but 1 cup of the cheese while continuing to whisk.

5. Once all the cheese has melted add seasonings and the cooked pasta. Mix well.

6. Pour the mixture into a baking pan and sprinkle the 1 cup of remaining cheese on top.

7. Bake in a 400F oven until bubbly.

Cole Slaw Dressing

2 qt Dukes Mayonaise

1 Cup Honey

2 Cups White Vinegar

1/2 Cup Yellow Mustard

1/4 Cup Sriracha

2 TBS Black Pepper

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well.

2. Dress Choice of Slaw to desired consistency.

3. Season with Salt and Black Pepper.