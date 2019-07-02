< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415818673.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415818673");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415818673_415857898_160796"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="415857898" data-video-posted-date="Jul 02 2019 10:31AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_getting_wild_at_Zoo_Atlanta_0_7464650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Kids getting wild at Zoo Atlanta</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="415850538" data-video-posted-date="Jul 02 2019 09:50AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Zoo_Atlanta_s_Safari_Camp_0_7464724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="415847899" data-video-posted-date="Jul 02 2019 09:49AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Safari_Camp_0_7464624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Safari Camp</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415818673_415857898_160796";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415857898","video":"580332","title":"Kids%20getting%20wild%20at%20Zoo%20Atlanta","caption":"Kids%20getting%20wild%20at%20Zoo%20Atlanta","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FKids_getting_wild_at_Zoo_Atlanta_0_7464650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FKids_getting_wild_at_Zoo_Atlanta_580332_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656685871%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5i3VuwQfjRrdDFvG0ZR7g5KtFic","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fkids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 10:31AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]},{"id":"415850538","video":"580320","title":"Zoo%20Atlanta%27s%20Safari%20Camp","caption":"Zoo%20Atlanta%27s%20Safari%20Camp","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FZoo_Atlanta_s_Safari_Camp_0_7464724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FZoo_Atlanta_s_Safari_Camp_580320_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656683449%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJS7iwaEhCMgK0SAEL8Ez5VvL0KY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fkids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 09:50AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]},{"id":"415847899","video":"580319","title":"Safari%20Camp","caption":"Safari%20Camp","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FSafari_Camp_0_7464624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FSafari_Camp_580319_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656683364%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DmjfT4_xTCVHHfcBxDPAPWKV8kLM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fkids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 09:49AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415818673_415857898_160796",video:"580332",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_getting_wild_at_Zoo_Atlanta_0_7464650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Kids%2520getting%2520wild%2520at%2520Zoo%2520Atlanta",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/02/Kids_getting_wild_at_Zoo_Atlanta_580332_1800.mp4?Expires=1656685871&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5i3VuwQfjRrdDFvG0ZR7g5KtFic",eventLabel:"Safari%20Camp-415857898",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fkids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 02 2019 05:30AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 10:31AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 10:53AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415818673-415833601"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415818673-415833601" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The idea of running into wild animals during summer camp isn't always a good thing, but at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp, kids are coming face-to-face with the world's most beautiful and unique creatures…and loving every minute of it!

We spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta, hanging out with some of the Safari campers and meeting a few of the zoo's permanent residents. 

Safari Camp provides week-long experiences for campers from ages of four to 14, providing half- and full-day sessions themed toward specific lessons about animals and the environment. 

The camp's summer sessions continue through August – and this week, campers are going on an "Adaptation Adventure," exploring how wildlife has adapted over the years to overcome various challenges and changing conditions.

It's become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to spend a morning with Zoo Atlanta Safari campers – after all, it's never a dull moment when you're surrounded by inquisitive kids and fascinating animals! 

Click the video player above to see more of our "morning safari" at Zoo Atlanta! lessons about animals and the environment. </p><p>The camp’s summer sessions continue through August – and this week, campers are going on an “Adaptation Adventure,” exploring how wildlife has adapted over the years to overcome various challenges and changing conditions.</p><p>It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to spend a morning with Zoo Atlanta Safari campers – after all, it’s never a dull moment when you’re surrounded by inquisitive kids and fascinating animals! </p><p>Click the video player above to see more of our “morning safari” at Zoo Atlanta!</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story415818673 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story415818673 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-415818673",i="relatedHeadlines-415818673",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Good Day Atlanta viewer information July, 2 2019
Posted Jul 02 2019 08:32AM EDT

Champions of Magic

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Don't miss this incredible show to entertain the entire family. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'. Champions Of Magic has been seen by tens of thousands around the world, now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again. 5 secrets to make your home sell faster
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:46AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 09:50AM EDT

The prospect of selling your home can be, at the least, intimidating.

Should you fix it up or sell it as is? Is that even legal? How do you get maximum exposure, and what about the internet? Chef Nick Leahy brings fine dining to the grill
Posted Jul 01 2019 12:55PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 01:00PM EDT

Chef Nick Leahy of AIX and Tin Tin Restaurant take fine dining outside to the grill. With 4th of July approaching many people are looking for great recipes to throw on the grill. Of course you have your typical hot dogs, and grilled chicken recipes, but Chef Leahy has some more sophisticated cusines that you can make really fun and easy on the grill. Check out the recipes below, and for more information on AIX restaurant click here. </p><p>Lavendar & Rose Gastrique</p><p>1 bottle rose, minus a glass for drinking while cooking</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span Featured Videos

Tips to revamp your summer skincare routine

Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp

Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy

5 secrets to make your home sell faster MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips to revamp your summer skincare routine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo of Colin Kaepernick by Prince Williams/Wireimage)" title="KSAZ GETTY Nike controversy_1562069524978.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/5-secrets-to-make-your-home-sell-faster"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="real estate for sale sign door generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 secrets to make your home sell faster</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-revamp-your-summer-skincare-routine" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tips to revamp your summer skincare routine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-campaign-announces-105m-fundraising-haul-blowing-past-dem-candidates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-2-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July, 2 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;of&#x20;Colin&#x20;Kaepernick&#x20;by&#x20;Prince&#x20;Williams&#x2f;Wireimage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 