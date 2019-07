- The idea of running into wild animals during summer camp isn’t always a good thing, but at Zoo Atlanta’s Safari Camp, kids are coming face-to-face with the world’s most beautiful and unique creatures…and loving every minute of it!

We spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta, hanging out with some of the Safari campers and meeting a few of the zoo’s permanent residents.

Safari Camp provides week-long experiences for campers from ages of four to 14, providing half- and full-day sessions themed toward specific lessons about animals and the environment.

The camp’s summer sessions continue through August – and this week, campers are going on an “Adaptation Adventure,” exploring how wildlife has adapted over the years to overcome various challenges and changing conditions.

It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to spend a morning with Zoo Atlanta Safari campers – after all, it’s never a dull moment when you’re surrounded by inquisitive kids and fascinating animals!

