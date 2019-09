- Keren Clay and Aidan Anderson stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how others can help the fight against cancer. Keren was diagnosed with cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, after discovering a bump on her foot. As a result, she had her foot amputated last summer.

Aidan, a young musician and public speaker who co-founded Aidan Cares and helps with several childhood cancer organizations, visited alongside Keren. The duo talked about how others can help bring awareness to cancer, and what you can do to help those with the illness feel comfortable.

For more information on the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research click here.

For more information on Aidan Cares, click here.