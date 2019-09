- Revolt TV's annual Revolt Summit is happening right now. The team along with top names in hip-hop kick off their conference in Atlanta. The summit gives you the unique opportunity to connect with power-players, culture-creators and star-makers behind the biggest names in music.

Music moguls Andre Harrell and Kenny Burns visited Good Day Atlanta, and talked about how the conference is a way for those interested in the industry to have the opportunity to learn, network and celebrate.

The summit gives you the opportunity to meet & greet, sign up for one-on-one mentor sessions, pitch your business ideas and show off your performance skills in a series of curated events with key execs and producers in music and entertainment.

