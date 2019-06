Fred Savage is really, really excited about his new show. After all, it's not just another television series, it's an after-show during which he'll host interviews and discussions centered around the sci-fi series The Flare.

Oh, wait, you've never seen The Flare? Well, there's a good reason. It doesn't exist. Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the truly wacky world of What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage , a new FOX series that takes the current trend of the after-show and transports it to new and unexplored territory.

Starting Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m., Emmy-nominee Savage ("The Wonder Years) will host his own half-hour talk show exploring the fandom behind the FOX drama The Flare, which is based on a series of books called "The Moon is a Star at Night" by T.J. Whitford. But here's the thing: there is no T.J. Whitford…or book series…or show called The Flare. But none of that matters. Every week, Savage and his celebrity guests will talk about the books and the series as if they do exist effectively becoming the first after-show spoof, dedicated to a non-existent fan phenomenon. Confused yet? Oh…just you wait.