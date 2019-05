- He's a highly motivating and inspiring radio host on Praise 102.5 and the founder of the ManUp! Community Inc.

KD Bowe talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman to talk about fighting the fear of failure. He says that if there is no challenge, there is no change.

