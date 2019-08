- She's an internationally-known, New York Times bestselling author who is known for her gritty crime thrillers. Fans of her "Will Trent" series have waited three years for their favorite fictional GBI agent to return.

Georgia author Karin Slaughter stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her new novel "The Last Widow" and about her upcoming project with Netflix.

Slaughter will be talking about her new book at the Decatur Library on Aug. 20.

For more information, click here.