Ask any of the more than 50,000 families served by Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities over the past 40 years, and you’ll probably hear just about the same thing – it’s a lifesaver.

With a mission to support families with ill and injured children, the organization provides housing near two Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta locations – and right now, it’s easier than ever to support that work.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning learning more about the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities annual BMW Raffle , which is underway now and continues through November 4th. It’s pretty straightforward – people can buy a $100 raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2020 BMW 3301i Sedan, BMW Z4 Roadster, or BMW X3 (all courtesy Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers ).