- Judge Lynn Tolver stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her latest happenings. She's the judge of the longest-running court tv show "Divorce Court." The show is currently in its 21st season. Judge Tolver is also a mentor on she WETV show "Marriage Boot Camp."

Judge Tolver also talks about her new book she has in the works "Dear Sonali; Letters to the Daughter I Never Had. She describes the book as a bunch of wisdom she has collected over the years.

You can catch "Divorce Court" on FOX 5 weekdays at 3 & 3:30 p.m. If you'd like to appear on the show you can dial (877) 311-2222 or click here.