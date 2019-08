- Jang Soo Jang on Good Day Atlanta demonstrating how to make Bulgogi.

The restaurant will participate int he upcoming Martin Luther King Center's Beloved Community International Expo on August 10, 2019.

- 1 lbs. of beef ribeye

- 1/3 cup of soy sauce

- 1/3 cup of sugar

- 4 cloves of garlic or you can use garlic powder

- pinch of black pepper

- 1 teaspoon of sesame oil and sliced onions

Mix everything into this bowl and the meat that we prefer is ribeye that is paper thin.

Once everything is mixed, leave the beef that's marinated in the fridge for about 10-15 mins

Once the time hits, its ready to cook.

Have the heat on medium or medium hot and once the beef is cooked, its ready to eat.

You can use any kind of meat or veggies with this sauce so if you're a vegetarian, this will be a great sauce too.

(King mushroom/lettuce wrap)