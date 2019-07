- Jermaine Dupri recently stirred up controversy with his critique of female rappers in the industry.

While many were offended by his take, one female rap artist "Da Brat" is coming to his defense. Majic 107.5/97.5 Jarard J joins, Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman via Skype to talk about the heated debate.

