- He may have 99 problems, but being broke ain't one!

Rap mogul Jay-Z is now a billionaire according to Forbes Magazine. That makes him the first hip-hop artist to reach that status.

Jarard J from Majic 107.5 and 97.5 joins Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman to talk more about the monumental moment in hip-hop history.

