- Antonio Brown is back in the news, but this time it's not football related. The Patriots receiver is accused of sexual assault, against a woman who attended college with him. She's accusing Brown of rape and two instances of sexual assault. Brown claims the encounters were all consensual.

The victim has claimed to have attempted suicide and says she has other issues due to the alleged incidents.

Jarad J talks about the timing of the allegations being brought to the forefront and wants folks to understand that this is still a sensitive topic.

The victim in the lawsuit stated that she had no romantic interest in Brown, and she considered theirs a "brother-sister type" relationship. Brown, a father of five, is in his 10th NFL season and is a four-time first-team All-Pro.

