- In the hustle and bustle of daily life, sometimes it is just good to get away from it all.

The trouble is, that is often easier said than done. But interior designer, Vern Yip has a solution.

In his new book Vacation At Home, he shows us how to make your home your sanctuary.

He stops Good Day Atlanta for an interview with Joanne Feldman.

You can meet Vern Yip and get a copy of Vacation At Home at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta tonight at 7:30 p.m.

For more information click here.