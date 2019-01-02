Indoor zipline adds "Air" time at indoor trampoline park

- With the word “air” right in the name, you’d expect to defy gravity at Adventure Air Sports Kennesaw. But thanks to a new addition, it’s even easier to add some excitement while “hanging out” with your family and friends over the holidays.

Adventure Air Sports Kennesaw recently unveiled its first indoor zipline, giving guests the chance to hang on tight and take a ride over foam pits. But unlike ziplines you might have tried before, there are no harnesses here, which means if you let go — it’s a long fall before you meet the foam below! The zipline joins a host of other family-fun activities at the indoor trampoline park, including the famed ninja obstacle course, a new bouldering wall, trapeze, arcade games, and — of course — lots of trampolines.

Adventure Air Sports is located at 425 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW #3500 in Kennesaw, in Town Center Plaza. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. All access general admission tickets cost $16 for an hour, $22 for an hour and a half, and $28 for two hours.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken has spent plenty of time at Adventure Air Sports, but couldn’t wait to schedule a return visit when he found out about the new zipline! Click on the video player about to see if he was brave enough to try it out on live TV!

